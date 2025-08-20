Ex-Mavericks Champion Tyson Chandler Highlights Jokic and Doncic’s Global Impact

The NBA is experiencing a major shift. International stars are now leading the league, and former Dallas Mavericks champion Tyson Chandler believes Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are at the center of it.

International Players on Top

The last seven NBA MVP awards have all gone to non-American players. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has led the charge. The Serbian star owns three MVP trophies and is widely seen as the best player in the world. He has finished in the top two of MVP voting for five straight seasons, something only Larry Bird had done before.

Alongside Jokic, the top tier includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic. Giannis and Jokic have championships. Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the league’s most dynamic guards. Doncic, though still without an MVP or title, remains firmly in the conversation with his unique skill set.

Jokic and Doncic Redefining the Game

Jokic has changed how the center position is played. His passing and vision are unmatched, and his versatility makes him stand apart. Doncic brings a different approach. He mixes European fundamentals with elite scoring and creativity, making him one of the hardest players to guard.

Chandler praised both stars at the Basketball Without Borders Europe camp. “They’re incredible for our game,” he said. “They are brilliant to watch; all their games are beautiful and different. And I love what it’s doing for the competition of the game.”

A Global Shift in the NBA

Chandler also noted how the balance of talent has changed. “Before, if I ran off the top 10 or top 15, it was going to be American-led,” he said. “Now, you run off that top 10, top 15, and it’s a lot of internationals in there.”

The rise of Jokic, Doncic, Giannis, and Gilgeous-Alexander shows how global the NBA has become. These players are not just part of the league, they are shaping its future.