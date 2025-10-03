UConn Basketball Lands 4-Star Recruit Junior County

Class of 2026 senior guard Junior County told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi on Thursday that he has committed to UConn. County chose the Huskies over Arizona, Indiana, Maryland, and Purdue.

Junior County Wanted To Play For UConn Coach Dan Hurley

After visiting each of his other finalists, County took his final trip to UConn last weekend.

“It was the feeling I got while watching practice, talking to [coach Dan] Hurley and going around campus,” County told ESPN on Thursday. “I believe I’ll be able to develop and grow into the best version of myself while I’m there.”

Per Borzello and Biancardi, Hurley’s coaching style led to County’s commitment.

“We have a great relationship, and I love the intensity,” County said. “I think that’s why he’s able to get the best out of his players every day. I think I’ll be able to make winning plays on both ends of the floor. They see me being able to make those winning plays on and off the ball.”

County, a 6-foot-4 combo guard who plays for Wasatch Academy (Utah), is ranked No. 43 in the SC Next 100 and is the No. 4 shooting guard. The Utah native is also listed as the No. 29 overall recruit in the country by 247Sports.

County’s Father Was Football Teammate Of David Benedict

Playing with Utah Prospects on the Nike EYBL circuit this year, he averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, and the young standout had a pair of 20-point games.

Committing to UConn is an interesting move for County.

County’s father, Adolph, was a defensive back at the University of Utah in the early 1990s. Before then, he played at Southern Utah, where he was a teammate of linebacker David Benedict.

Of course, Benedict is now UConn’s athletic director.

County is Hurley’s first commitment in the 2026 class, after landing a top-five group in the 2025 class that featured two top-25 recruits in Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe.

UConn faces New Haven on Nov. 3 to open the 2025-26 season.