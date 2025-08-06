University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM) football coach Bryant Vincent will serve as the university’s interim athletic director, the school announced Tuesday. This news comes one day after John Hartwell resigned as AD.

Vincent, set to enter his second season as ULM’s coach, will also oversee the athletic department while the university searches for Hartwell’s permanent replacement.

Hartwell, who served as athletic director since February 2023, resigned to pursue “other professional opportunities.” Vincent was among Hartwell’s hires at ULM.

“I am grateful for the support of our student athletes, coaches, senior staff, donors, alumni, and all of Warhawk nation,” said Hartwell in a news release.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the added title doesn’t change Vincent’s contract, which runs through the 2029 season. His appointment is effective immediately.

Vincent Set To Begin Second Season As Football Coach

ULM President Dr. Carrie L. Castille thanked Vincent for accepting the added responsibilities.

“I am grateful to Bryant for stepping up to serve as interim AD. Not only is Bryant a leader, but he builds teams and communities,” said Castille. “Bryant has the support of the Associate ADs and will be working closely with them to ensure he can serve both roles and win games.

“He has already gained the support of this community as a head coach, and I hope that everyone will join me in rallying around him to support ULM Athletics. I have no doubt in Bryant’s ability to serve in both roles with excellence and a winning spirit.”

Vincent, 49, led Louisiana-Monroe to a 5-1 start last year, the school’s best since 1987, before the Warhawks dropped their final six games and finished fifth in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference (SBC).

ULM also finished last in the SBC in men’s basketball and baseball last season.

Vincent will begin his second season as head coach of ULM football on August 28, 2025, when the Warhawks host St. Francis University at Malone Stadium.