UNC Ashville Guard Jordan Marsh Transfers To USC

UNC Ashville guard Jordan Marsh is transferring to USC, the program announced. Marsh began his college career at Appalachian State, where he played in 32 of 34 games off the bench as a freshman.

Jordan Marsh Was Named The Big South’s Newcomer Of The Year

During his first NCAA season at Appalachian State, Marsh was the only freshman to post six double-digit games off the bench, including a season-best 23 points against Louisiana.

The North Carolina native was just one of seven players on the team to record at least 20 points in a game that season.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound guard then transferred to UNC Ashville last year. In 32 games (29 starts) of his sophomore season, he averaged career highs of 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 28.5 minutes per contest.

Marsh shot career bests of 44.8% from the floor and 30.5% from 3-point range en route to winning the Big South’s Newcomer of the Year. He also scored a career-high 33 points in an overtime loss at High Point on Feb. 8.

Welcome to the Trojan Family, @thejordanmarsh2! Marsh was the 2024-25 Big South Newcomer of the Year, averaging 18.8 PPG ✌️ pic.twitter.com/KtCJoAh3bC — USC Men’s Basketball (@USC_Hoops) May 20, 2025



“Jordan excels on the open floor and is a defensive disruptor with his ability to create steals,” USC coach Eric Musselman said Tuesday. “He is a tremendous athlete who will be an exciting player at USC with his elite quickness.”

According to College Basketball Reference, Marsh finished second in the Big South in points (603) last season, sixth in assists (117), second in steals (65), third in player efficiency rating (24.8), and 10th in free throws (34.1%). He also led the conference in field goal attempts (498) and usage percentage (34.1%).

Prior to Appalachian State, Marsh led Moravian Prep to a 33-4 record during his senior year of high school basketball. He was also named the MVP of the Big Shots Prep Nationals High School SLAM after averaging 27.7 points per game as he led his team to the championship. Marsh played at Oak Hill Academy as well.

Marsh is the eighth player to sign with the Trojans during the offseason.