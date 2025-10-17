USF Athletic Director Larry Williams Dies At 62

University of San Francisco (USF) athletic director Larry Williams died Thursday morning at age 62 while working out at War Memorial Gym at the Sobrato Center on campus. USF did not release the cause of death.

“Our prayers go out to Larry’s wife, Laura, their children, Kristin, Sean, Scott, Eric, and Louis, their families, and his grandchildren,” university president Salvador Aceves wrote in a letter to the USF community.

“My thoughts and prayers also go to the university’s 250 student-athletes and all of the coaches and staff under Larry’s skillful watch.”

The University of San Francisco is saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Director of Athletics Larry Williams. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Williams family and the entire USF community. Information on services and opportunities to remember and honor Larry will… pic.twitter.com/bG0menrIJ1 — San Francisco Athletics (@DonsAthletics) October 16, 2025



Williams was named USF athletic director on Aug. 31, 2022.

At the time, he said, “USF represents to me the almost perfect combination of things I cherish. No. 1, it’s the Catholic identity. No. 2, it’s the deep educational mission. And No. 3, it’s athletic participation in an environment that very specifically includes 1 and 2. At this point in my career, there’s almost a vocational element to what I do here at USF.”

Born in Orange County, California, Williams was a two-time All-America selection at offensive line for Notre Dame. He was selected 259th overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 10th round of the 1985 NFL draft.

Larry Williams Loved Working At USF

As a 6-foot-5, 292-pound offensive guard, Williams started 33 games for Cleveland, and played for eight years in the NFL, including stints with the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots.

His NFL career spanned from 1985 to 1992.

In 1992, Williams also earned his law degree from the University of San Diego while playing.

However, working at USF was more than a job for Williams.

“Grounded in his Catholic faith, Larry saw his work at USF as more than a profession — it was a calling which he devotedly lived out for others on a daily basis,” Aceves added.

“Starting his days in contemplative prayer, Scripture reading, and reflection, his belief in the harmony of faith, education, and athletics shaped his vision for the department and his dedication to the holistic development of student-athletes.”

After retiring from pro football in 1993, he practiced law for the Indianapolis-based law firm of Baker & Daniels, before returning to Notre Dame in 1999 to work on licensing and product marketing.

In addition, Williams ​served as athletic director at the University of Portland from 2004 to 2011 before stops with Marquette and Akron. He stayed at Akron until 2021.

USF deputy athletic director Stephanie Shrieve-Hawkins has been named the school’s interim athletic director.