Utah is expected to buy out or trade veteran Kevin Love ahead of 2025-26

Following his 17th professional season in the NBA, Kevin Love was traded in the 2025 offseason. He was part of a three-team deal that sent Norman Powell from the Clippers to Miami.

Love was traded to the Utah Jazz this offseaosn as a cost-cutting move by the Heat. He spent four seasons with Miami after he was traded at the 2022-23 deadline. While Love is technically on Utah’s roster, the 37-year-old is not expected to play for the Jazz in 2025-26. NBA insider Bennett Durando reported that Love is “widely expected to be traded or bought out” ahead of the upcoming season.

Where will Kevin Love play in 2025-26?

As a member of the Miami Heat in 2024-25, Kevin Love saw limited action. He played in 24 of their 82 games and made nine starts. The one-time NBA champion averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.o assists per game. It was by far his least productive season in the NBA. That’s why the Heat traded the veteran big man to the Jazz this offseason. This was seen as a cost-cutting move by the Heat to improve their salary cap flexibility.

Love is set to make $4.15 million in 2025-26. At the moment, he’s under contract with Utah. However, NBA insiders predict Love will be on the move ahead of the upcoming season. During August, Marc Stein reported that the 37-year-old was “actively exploring potential pathways out of Utah.” It’s now September, and insiders still believe Love will be on the move.

Bennett Durando reported that Kevin Love is expected to be bought out or traded by Utah ahead of 2025-26. At this stage in his career, Kevin Love plays a mentor role in the NBA. He can help younger players adjust to the lifestyle in the league. It’s worth noting that Bennett Durando writes for The Denver Post.

He predicted that the Nuggets are a potential landing spot for Kevin Love. Durando noted that Love has a connection with the Nuggets’ first-year head coach, David Adelman. They spent time together during Love’s early years when he was with Minnesota. David Adelman was an assistant at the time. Heading into year 18, Kevin Love wants to find the right fit for the final chapter of his career.