Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen Remain Committed to Each Other

Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz appear to be committed to each other for the long haul. After finishing with a win-loss record of 17-65, worst in the Association this year, some NBA peers have questioned Lauri Markkanen’s future with the organization. However, Jazz GM, Justin Zanik wants the Finnish forward to be a part of the team’s rebuilding process.

“We’ll see when opportunities come up to add to the roster, but I see Lauri as a central part of what we’re doing, that’s why we signed him,” Zanik said. “We think he can be a huge piece for us as we join the competitive rings.”

Markkanen was also asked if he would like to stay in Utah and seems content staying with the organization long term.

“Definitely,” Markkanen said. “I feel like what I did last summer with signing here, that kind of tells you the confidence I have in the organization and the guys we have. I love being in Utah. We’ll see what happens in summer, there’s things that you can’t control, but I love being here and working out with the guys that we have and building this thing.”

Markkanen is currently in the midst of a five-year, $238 million contract extension.

Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen Have No Immediate Plans to Part Ways

A Down Year for Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen had a bit of a down season from a statistical standpoint. However, some of that could be attributed to playing on a Jazz squad. A team that many speculate was tanking for Cooper Flagg. This season, Markkanen averaged 19.0 points per game which was his lowest output in this category since his lone year with the Cleveland Cavaliers where he logged 14.8 points per contest. The former Most Improved Player of the Year also tallied 5.9 total rebounds and only 1.5 assists per game this season. Markkanen has seen a consistent decline in his production since his All-Star campaign during the 2022-23 season. However, Utah has also done him little to no favors in the past couple of years.

A Look at Utah’s Struggles

To say the Utah Jazz have plenty of needs to address would be an understatement. That is not to say they have no young and promising talent on the roster. However, it certainly has not come to fruition. On top of finishing with the worst record in the league, the Jazz also ranked 21st in points per game (111.9), 22nd in field goal percentage (45.4 percent), and 30th in team defensive rating (119.4). With team numbers like these, it would be hard for any player to thrive. The Jazz may be subconsciously aware of these statistics. If they are, this would be a major reason they are not willing to trade Lauri Markkanen anytime soon.