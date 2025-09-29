Utah’s Georges Niang (foot) is set to miss at least two weeks due to injury

Over the offseason, the Celtics, Nets, and Hawks completed a three-team trade. In that transaction, Boston acquired veteran Georges Niang. However, the Celtics had no intentions to keep the 32-year-old.

They quickly traded Niang and two second-round picks to the Utah Jazz in exchange for rookie R.J. Luis. In mid-August, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Utah will retain Niang for the 2025-26 season. It will be his 10th year in the NBA. Recently, Georges Niang suffered “a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot.” Niang is out at least two weeks for the Jazz and will be re-evaluated.

Georges Niang is out for two weeks with a stress reaction in his left foot



To begin the 2024-25 season, Georges Niang was a member of the Cavaliers. He played in 51 games for Cleveland and made one start. At the trade deadline, Niang was sent to the Hawks. Upon arriving in Atlanta, Georges Niang played in 28 games and made two starts. In total, he played 79 games last season. Over the summer, Niang was traded by the Hawks. They sent the veteran PF to the Celtics. His time with Boston lasted less than one month.

The Celtics traded Georges Niang to the Jazz. This will be his second stint with Utah. Niang played four seasons for the Jazz, appearing in 206 games and making 11 starts. Four years with the Jazz is his longest tenure in the NBA. The 2025-26 season will be his fifth year with Utah. Unfortunately, Niang suffered a stress reaction in his left foot.

NBA insiders reported that the 32-year-old is set to miss two weeks for Utah. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks and will miss part of the preseason. Utah has four preseason games in 2025-26. The first is October 8, vs. the Houston Rockets. With his injury timeline, Georges Niang could miss the Jazz’s second preseason game on October 10.

Sources report that Georges Niang is happy to be back with the Jazz. The team views him as a key rotational player and a veteran voice in the locker room. Over nine seasons, Niang has played in 544 games and made 32 starts. His 9.9 points per game during the 2024-25 season were a new career-high. Georges Niang shoots .399% from beyond the arc for his career. He’ll be a sharp-shooting piece off the bench for Utah in 2025-26.