Utah’s Lauri Markkanen is one of two players with multiple 45-point games in 2025-26

Lauri Markanen and the Jazz battled the Bulls in the highest-scoring games of the season thus far. Utah beat Chicago 150-147 in double OT.

Markkanen led the Jazz with 47 points. Keyonte George hit a three-pointer with less than two seconds left in double OT to seal the win for Utah. The team is 5-8 in 2025-26 and is 2-1 in their last three games. Early in the season, it’s been a hot start for PF Lauri Markkanen. He is one of two players to have multiple 45-point games. The other is Warriors’ Steph Curry.

Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen is leading the team offensively in 2025-26

Steph Curry and Lauri Markkanen are the only NBA players with multiple 45-PT games this season



The 2025-26 season is Lauri Markkanen’s ninth season in the NBA and fourth with Utah. Markkanen was traded to the Jazz during the 2022 offseason by the Cavaliers. He spent one season with Cleveland after his first four were with the Bulls. Since joining the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen has taken his offensive production to another level. In four seasons with Utah, he averages 23.5 points per game. That number would be higher if not for his 19.0 points per game in 2024-25.

Markkanen was dealing with a lower back injury and played in 47 of the Jazz’s 82 games. The 28-year-old has been off to a hot start to begin the 2025-25 season for Utah. His 30.6 points per game are far and away the highest of his career. It’s still early in the year, but Lauri Markkanen has been a consistent source of offensive production. Against the Bulls in double OT on Sunday, Lauri Markkanen had 47 points.

Back to back 40 balls

He joins Steph Curry as the only players this season to have multiple games with 45+ points. Markkanen had 47 points last night and 51 points on October 27 vs. the Suns. That was a 138-134 OT win for the Jazz. Another player who has taken on a massive role for the Jazz this season is SG Keyonte George. This is his third season with Utah after being selected sixth overall in 2023.

George has started all 13 games for the Jazz to begin the 2025-26 season. His 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game are all new career-highs. Against the Bulls on Sunday, Keyonte George had 33 points, two rebounds, six assists, and four steals. The 22-year-old hit a three-pointer with less than two seconds left in double OT. Utah won the game 150-147. Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen were dominant for the Jazz.