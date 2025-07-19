Valanciunas ‘Excited To Be A Nugget’ According To Team Vice President

Jonas Valanciunas is looking forward to being a member of the Denver Nuggets, according to the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations Ben Tenzer.

There has been plenty of back-and-forth between the organization and player on whether he will honor his contract. Valanciunas had initially, reportedly, come to an agreement with Greek club Panathinaikos. This was amidst the Nuggets coming to an agreement with the Sacramento Kings to acquire him via trade.

Denver finalized the deal a week ago and have been in talks with the Lithuanian center ever since to ensure he arrives.

“There’s been nothing but healthy conversations in terms of him honoring his contract and excited to be a Nugget,” Tenzer said.

When further prompted about whether there was any apprehension Valanciunas may not turn up, Tenzer replied, “No concerns.”

Valanciunas averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 81 games last season. Having a legitimate backup center behind Nikola Jokic has been a major concern for the Nuggets the last few seasons. That appears to be addressed in a meaningful way.

Nuggets Centers Jokic And Valanciunas Set To Battle?

Ironically, Valanciunas and Jokic may be on opposing sides pretty shortly.

Valanciunas is set to represent Lithuania at the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket, as is Jokic for Serbia.

Serbia and Lithuania are in different groups to open the competition but could well face each other in the knockouts.

Valanciunas’ Best Opportunity for NBA Championship

If Valanciunas does indeed come over to represent Denver in the 2025-26 season, it would represent his best opportunity to win a title.

Valanciunas’ previous best chances came as a member of the Toronto Raptors between 2016 and 2019. The Raptors went to the East Finals in 2016 and were denied by LeBron James. It was James who was again their foe in 2017 and 2018.

After the acquisition of Kawhi Leonard primed the Raptors for their first championship, Valanciunas was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline for Marc Gasol.

He hasn’t come close to title contention since across Memphis, the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento.