Vanderbilt’s Devin McGlockton Withdraws From 2025 NBA Draft

Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton plans to withdraw his name from the 2025 NBA draft and return to the Commodores, he told CBS Sports’ college basketball insider Jon Rothstein on Monday.

Devin McGlockton Transferred To Vanderbilt In 2024

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound McGlockton did not receive an invite to the NBA draft combine or the G League Elite Camp. He spent two seasons at Boston College before transferring to Vanderbilt last year.

While at South Forsyth High School, McGlockton was a two-sport athlete, playing basketball and football. His breakout season came during his junior year, averaging 18 points and eight rebounds.

He was named the Forsyth County News 2020-2021 player of the year. Then during his senior year, he averaged a double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds) and led his team to its first regional championship in 23 years.

Vanderbilt’s Devin McGlockton tells me that he plans to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft and return to school next season. Averaged 10.3 PPG and 7.9 RPG last season for the Dores, who advanced to the NCAA Tournament in Year One under Mark Byington. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 19, 2025



In 102 career NCAA regular-season games (79 starts) across three seasons, he averaged 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 24.3 minutes per contest while shooting 56.8% from the field and 36.4% from deep.

McGlockton started all 36 games for Boston College in 2023-24, averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest during his sophomore season. He scored in double figures in 19 outings, with 16 of those coming in ACC or NIT action.

Additionally, McGlockton recorded a career-high 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting in Boston College’s 95-87 win over Georgia Tech on Jan. 6. He then grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds and scored 15 points in the following contest against Syracuse for a double-double.

McGlockton Finished Third In Offensive Rating In The SEC Last Season

In McGlockton’s first season at Vanderbilt in 2024-25, he averaged a career-high 10.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 56.8% from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range.

Last season, he also finished seventh in total rebounds (260) in the SEC, third in offensive rebounds (103), sixth in true shooting percentage (62.9%), 17th in blocks (127), and third in offensive rating (132.7).

“Devin is super talented, and I feel he’ll be very successful for us and also be a successful professional,” Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said of McGlockton last spring.

“He has an ability to affect the game in every way – scoring, passing, rebounding, defending, and making game-changing toughness plays.”

McGlockton is projected to remain a starter for the Commodores in his senior season. The Georgia native is slated to continue playing at the power forward position.