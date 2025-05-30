Vasilije Micic was present at the Final Four festivities in Abu Dhabi these past days to be officially honored as a member of the All-25 EuroLeague Team. In the past, he’s been present at the same ceremony to be recognized as the league MVP and lift the championship trophy, as he’s done twice before.

This time around, fresh of his second year in the NBA, he reflected on the last two years of his career. “It was crazy,” he shared, as reports link him back to Europe next season. “At the same time I took useful lessons. I feel I would’ve regretted it if I didn’t go there. Just from an experience standpoint.”

“There are top players over there. Definitely unique when it comes to talent. Work ethic. The guy [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] who just became MVP was always first in practice,” the Serbian revealed, as he made his long-awaited jump to the United States in 2023 to play with the Oklahoma City Thunder. “A great leader, always.”

He then mentioned his compatriot and former MVP: “The Joker [Nikola Jokic] is the same. Kevin Durant, I had a chance of working with him the last two months and see his way of working. Nothing is accidental.”

The guard arrived to the NBA at the age of 29 years as one of the top players from Europe, after conquering back-to-back EuroLeague championships of 2021 and 2022 as Final Four MVP, while also earning the 2021 season MVP.

“Also the league is developing in their own direction,” Micic said about the future of the NBA and why he hasn’t fit. “As for me, I think Ι wasn’t so suitable [to the team – Thunder] in the moment I came. And with the organization when it comes to their own ideas.”

Vasilije wasn’t able to find a satisfying role in Oklahoma and ended up being traded to the Charlotte Hornets at the start of last year. In North Carolina, he’s earned more playing time and ended this last campaign with averages of 10.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 27.2 minutes.