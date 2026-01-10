Veteran NBA Referee Bill Kennedy Hurt During 76ers–Magic Game

A rare and unsettling moment unfolded Friday night in Orlando when NBA referee Bill Kennedy exited the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic game in a wheelchair after suffering a non-contact leg injury. The incident occurred early in the first quarter, shifting attention away from gameplay and toward the court official’s health.

Kennedy, 59 years old and in his 26th season as an NBA official, was moving up the court during a 76ers fast break when he suddenly limped and struggled to continue. He appeared unable to put weight on his right leg after stopping along the sideline near the Magic bench. Medical staff attended him before he was wheeled off the floor.

With Kennedy unable to continue, James Williams and Michael Smith finished the game as the two-official crew for the night. The Sixers went on to beat the Magic 103–91, but most post-game conversations centered on Kennedy’s injury rather than the final score.

Uncertain Injury Outlook for a Respected Official

Kennedy did not return to the game after the injury. At this time, the NBA has not released an official diagnosis or timetable for his recovery. What makes the injury especially concerning is that it occurred without contact, a scenario that often suggests a sudden strain or possible ligament issue.

The veteran official has become widely recognized over his long career not just for enforcing rules but for his clear, on-air explanations of coach challenges and replay decisions. Fans and teams alike often praised his command on the floor and his clear communication with players and coaching staffs.

After Kennedy was taken off, 76ers coach Nick Nurse was seen offering words of support as the situation unfolded. The moment highlighted the respect he holds within the league, even among players and coaches deeply focused on competition.

Game Recap Overshadowed

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey scored 29 points and Joel Embiid added 22 to lift the Sixers. Orlando’s Desmond Bane led his team with 23 points. Both teams struggled from beyond the arc, combining to shoot poorly on three-pointers.

But even with solid performances, the outcome quickly became secondary to concern for Bill Kennedy. Fans and media have reacted strongly on social platforms, calling for updates and wishing him a full recovery. The NBA and team officials are expected to provide more information on his condition as tests and evaluations continue.