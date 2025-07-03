Veteran PG Chris Paul is hopeful to be a starter during the 2025-26 season

This past Monday at 6:00 p.m. EST was the start of NBA free agency in 2025. Compared to years past, the trades and free agent signings did not jump off the page.

There are still several free agents available to sign this offseason, including 40-year-old Chris Paul. In 2024-25, Paul started all 82 games for the Spurs. That was his lone season for San Antonio. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Paul is hopeful he can be a starting PG. On top of this, Paul has shared his desire to be closer to his home in Los Angeles. That is where the rest of his family lives. Where will the veteran PG land this offseason?

Will Chris Paul land a starting PG role this offseason?

Chris Paul Hopeful Of Landing Starting Spot https://t.co/u5SVkH4n9u — RealGM (@RealGM) July 3, 2025



When Chris Paul suits up in the 2025-26 season, it will be his 21st year in the NBA. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2005 NBA draft by the New Orleans Hornets. In 2013, the team rebranded to the Pelicans. Chris Paul is a walking Hall of Famer, and he has the accolades to prove it. Over 20 seasons, Paul is a 12-time All-Star, five-time assist champ, six-time steals champ, 11-time All-NBA, and nine-time All-Defense.

After starting all 82 games for the Spurs in 2024-25, Paul’s career total is 1,354 games. He’s made 1,314 starts for seven franchises. The only time Paul did not start was in 2023-24 with the Warriors. Moving forward, Paul is searching for a starting PG role in 2025-26. The Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds was the first to report this. He explained this is why Pail is still a free agent.

Chris Paul hasn’t signed a deal yet because he wants to be a starter, per @ByTimReynolds (h/t @Fullcourtpass) pic.twitter.com/4DwBXmuOPb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 2, 2025

Reynolds also noted that the Los Angeles Clippers are hopeful that Paul will return to the team. Chris Paul played six seasons for the Clippers and started 409 games. He was part of the era known as “Lob City” in Los Angeles. The PG played with two high-flying big men in Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Paul’s desire to play closer to home next season.

It just so happens that his permanent home is in Los Angeles. There’s no guaranteed starting role for Paul with the Clippers. James Harden started 79 of 82 games for the Clippers in 2024-25. Harden re-signed to a two-year deal. If Paul were to join the team, would he accept a role off the bench? That might be a tough pill to swallow for Paul. He’ll have to weigh his priorities this offseason as he searches for a team to call home. Where will the veteran PG play in 2025-26?