Veteran SG Tim Hardaway Jr. agreed to a one-year deal to play for the Nuggets in 2025-26

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

July 02, 2025

Just three days ahead of the 2025 playoffs, the Denver Nuggets made a shocking move. They parted ways with long-time head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Boothe. 

This is one of several moves the team has made this offseason to better themselves for the 2025-26 season. Denver has made a trade and has added some solid free agents. On Tuesday evening, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced the Nuggets are signing former Pistons SG Tim Hardaway Jr. to a one-year deal. He started 77 of Detroit’s 82 games last season.

Where will Tim Hardaway Jr. fit in Denver’s rotation?


With the 24th pick in the 2013 NBA draft, the Knicks selected Tim Hardaway Jr. out of Michigan. Over his 12-year career, Hardaway Jr. has played for four franchises. The Denver Nuggets will be his fifth. Six years in Dallas is the longest stint Hardaway Jr. has had with one single team. He played in 352 games for the Mavericks and made 183 starts. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Mavs traded Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Pistons.

Detroit had a plan when they acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. He was their starting SG for nearly the entire 2024-25 season. Hardaway Jr. started 77 of 82 games for the Pistons. After primarily being a sixth man with the Mavs, Hardaway Jr. embraced his starting role with Detroit. On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania announced that the 33-year-old is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets.


Last season, Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He shot .368% on his three-pointers, taking 5.9 attempts per contest. After a year of being a starter, Hardaway Jr. will be a rotational player in 2025-26. Denver’s former first-round pick, Christian Braun, is the starting SG and has earned that spot. Tim Hardaway Jr. can be a valuable depth piece off the bench. He’s a player who has seen it all and has a high basketball IQ.

On top of adding Tim Hardaway Jr. this offseason, the Nuggets made a shocking trade. In a deal with the Nets, they sent Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick in exchange for Cam Johnson. Additionally, the Nuggets re-signed former champion Bruce Brown to a one-year deal. Finally, Denver made a deal with the Kings to acquire Jonas Valanciunas for Dario Saric. Will these moves be enough to help the Nuggets contend in the West?