Victor Oladipo Joins Bucks’ G League Affiliate

Two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo is reportedly joining the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate, ESPN’s Jamal Collier reported Sunday.

Herd Acquired Victor Oladipo From Warriors

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Friday that Oladipo had entered the G League player pool after playing three preseason games this fall with the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association.

According to Fischer, Oladipo was claimed off waivers by the Santa Cruz Warriors, who subsequently traded his rights to the Herd for a 2027 first-round pick in the G League draft.

Oladipo, 33, last appeared in an NBA game in the 2023 playoffs when he was with the Miami Heat. He suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in a game against Milwaukee that April.



During the 2023 offseason, the Heat traded Oladipo to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who then sent him to the Houston Rockets, who later traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies. He was waived by Memphis in February 2024.

The 6-foot-3 Oladipo, the No. 2 pick in the 2013 draft out of Indiana University Bloomington, was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player and made the All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Team in 2018 with the Indiana Pacers.

Injuries Nearly Ended Oladipo’s Playing Career

With the Pacers in the 2017-18 season, Oladipo averaged career highs of 23.1 points and 2.4 steals to go with 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.4 steals per game across 75 outings.

He also received votes for MVP and Defensive Player of the Year that campaign.

However, multiple knee injuries and a ruptured quad tendon derailed Oladipo’s NBA career. That quad tendon injury continued to be an issue after the Maryland native returned to action and required a second surgery in 2021.

Oladipo has appeared in just 102 total NBA games since sustaining that quad injury in January 2018. He hasn’t played in at least 50 games in a single campaign since his breakout 2017-18 season.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, Oladipo impressed scouts back in July during a private workout in Las Vegas. Multiple attendees “came away impressed, with Oladipo described as being in excellent shape as he pursues another comeback.”

Woo noted that Oladipo’s workout drew a large audience, “with a large contingent of NBA and European teams attending.” He reportedly “played full-court five-on-five in a group workout of international pros.”