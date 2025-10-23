A Spectacular Comeback

Victor Wembanyama made his long-awaited return to the court in stunning fashion on Wednesday night, powering the San Antonio Spurs to a 125–92 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The 7-foot-3 Frenchman, who hadn’t played an NBA game in over eight months, delivered a historic performance with 40 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks, and zero turnovers while shooting 70% from the field.

His outing marked the most points ever scored by a player in a season opener in Spurs history. “He’s been out eight months,” coach Mitch Johnson said. “So you saw him take the moment and play spectacular. But honestly, the most impressive line [is] zero turnovers.”

Physically and Mentally Transformed

Wembanyama reflected on his growth following a grueling recovery period. “[I was] much more in control of myself,” he said. “I saw what it’s like to be confronted with potentially losing a lot, whether it’s your career or your health. I’m not taking this for granted anymore.”

His improved conditioning and refined footwork were evident throughout the game. Wembanyama’s highlight came on a reverse windmill dunk after faking out P.J. Washington, prompting him to grin at teammate Julian Champagnie and say, “That was niiiice.”

Instant Chemistry With Castle

Wembanyama’s connection with second-year guard Stephon Castle proved crucial. The pair combined for 42 of the team’s 60 first-half points. “[It’s] just a lot of reps, a lot of watching film together,” Castle said. “Being able to know where he likes the ball at with a double-team… we’ve been working on that all summer.”

Their chemistry shone in transition, including an alley-oop from Castle that Wembanyama finished with a reverse dunk.

Making History Once Again

In the third quarter, Wembanyama blocked a Dereck Lively shot, ran the floor, and nailed a step-back three while drawing a foul for a four-point play. Even Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg was left in awe. “He is incredible,” Flagg said. “It’s something I’ve never seen before.”

After a fadeaway jumper pushed San Antonio’s lead to 30, Wembanyama exited to cheers. Reflecting afterward, he said, “This is what we’ve been working for. We felt ready, and we have no regrets.”