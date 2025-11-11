NBA

Victor Wembanyama Extends Historic NBA Record With Unreal Performance

Antonio Kozlow
Antonio Kozlow

Updated16 minutes ago on November 10, 2025

Spurs Victor Wembanyama 1st NBA Player With 1.5K+ Points, 250+ Blocks, & 100+ 3-Pointers in a Season

A Night to Remember


Victor Wembanyama continues to redefine what’s possible on a basketball court. On Monday night, the San Antonio Spurs’ 7-foot-4 phenom delivered another unforgettable performance in the team’s win over the Chicago Bulls.

Late in the game, Wembanyama calmly hit a step-back three-pointer over his defender, giving the Spurs the lead for good. It was a moment that showed not just his confidence, but also his rare combination of size and skill.

Making History Again


Wembanyama finished the night with 38 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 5 blocks. He shot an efficient 11-for-19 from the field, including 6-for-9 from beyond the arc, and went a perfect 10-for-10 at the free-throw line.

That stat line alone would be impressive for any player — but Wembanyama added another record to his growing list of accomplishments. Monday marked the sixth time in his young career that he recorded at least five made three-pointers and five blocks in the same game.

No other player in NBA history has ever achieved that feat even once.

One of a Kind


At just 21 years old, Wembanyama’s ability to dominate on both ends of the floor continues to stun fans and analysts alike. His mix of rim protection and perimeter shooting is something the league has never seen.

“You could pick any number of things that prove how unique he is,” a Spurs insider noted after the game. “There’s just no one like him — and there probably never will be.”

Wembanyama’s performance helped San Antonio secure a much-needed victory, improving their rhythm after a rough stretch of games. More importantly, it reminded the basketball world that the young Frenchman isn’t just a future star — he’s already rewriting the record books.

A Rising Legend


Every game, Wembanyama continues to make history and elevate expectations. Six games with at least five threes and five blocks? No one else comes close.

The NBA has never seen a player like Victor Wembanyama. And if his early dominance is any indication, this may only be the beginning of something extraordinary.