Future Meets the Past

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama appears to be working with one of the most intense competitors the NBA has ever seen: Kevin Garnett. The Hall of Fame forward and 2008 NBA champion posted a photo on social media alongside Wembanyama, writing:

“OG Shyt … Stay tuned.”

The post fueled speculation that Garnett is mentoring Wembanyama during the offseason. While no official statement has confirmed the partnership, Garnett’s cryptic message has caught the attention of fans and analysts.

Wembanyama’s Rapid Rise

Wembanyama is entering his third NBA season. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2023, he has quickly become the face of the Spurs’ rebuild. San Antonio expects him to take another step toward stardom this year.

With Garnett’s defensive mentality and work ethic, this mentorship could have a major impact on Wembanyama’s development. Garnett was known for his intensity, vocal leadership, and two-way excellence. Those qualities align with what Wembanyama aims to become.

Magic Johnson Warned Kobe About the Celtics

Elsewhere, NBA legend Magic Johnson recently shared a story about warning Kobe Bryant before facing the Boston Celtics in the 2008 NBA Finals. Speaking on Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, Magic said:

“Before the first Celtics series, and I said this is going to be your hardest championship series. He said, ‘No, no, no.’ I said, ‘Kobe, it’s nothing like playing the Celtics. You don’t understand.’”

The Lakers lost in six games, and Bryant later admitted Magic was right.

“He said, ‘Can somebody get Magic for me?’ He said, ‘Man, you were right,’” Johnson recalled.

Dumars Remembers Celtics’ Toughness

Joe Dumars, Hall of Fame guard for the Detroit Pistons, also spoke about how tough it was to beat the Celtics during the late ’80s. On a podcast, he said:

“What’s the toughest arena you had to play in? I said, ‘Garden, Boston.’ They turn the heat on in the summer.”

He credited Larry Bird as the difference-maker: