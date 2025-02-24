The jersey Victor Wembanyama swapped with a young fan in December sold Saturday night for $73,200, according to leading collectibles marketplace Goldin Auction House. The San Antonio Spurs superstar wore the City Edition jersey in San Antonio’s 96-87 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 27.

After being limited to only four points during the first half against Brooklyn, the Frenchman bounced back in the second half of the contest, recording 15 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

Wembanyama had a brief concussion scare after taking an inadvertent headbutt from Jalen Wilson in the third quarter. After having passed concussion protocol, he returned to finish out the game with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a game-high six blocks in 35 minutes of action.

The win marked the fifth consecutive game where Wembanyama recorded at least four blocks and was the 22nd straight game where he made at least one 3-point attempt and a block, a new NBA record as Wembanyama surpassed Kristaps Porzingis, who had set the previous record in 2019.

After the game, he traded jerseys with a young fan who held a sign reading: “Victor Wembanyama, will you swap jersey with me?”

Wembanyama surprised the child, holding a youth-sized jersey of his while posing with the fan. Just under a month later, the jersey hit the auction market with an opening bid of $10,000. Wembanyama reacted to the news with a crying emoji on X. The auction closed Saturday with a total of 25 bids.

According to Goldin’s listing, the final auction day opened with a $33,000 bid, and the price climbed from there. A $50,000 bid was placed at 9:59 p.m., followed by a $55,000 bid at the exact same time.

The design of the City Edition jersey pays homage to the 1968 World’s Fair that was held in San Antonio, featuring all numbering and lettering in tackle twill. The light blue color and vibrant accent designs are reminiscent of the Mexican Talavera tile tradition and Spanish architecture celebrating the city’s Hispanic/Latin American culture.

In addition, the upper right chest displays a black Nike Swoosh manufacturer’s logo, and the front left tail contains a Nike Engineered size “52” manufacturer’s patch with attached “CITY EDITION” and “LENGTH +4” flags adjacent to an “EVERY PLAYER. EVERY GAME.” tag serial-numbered “SASW 06767.”

Above the Nike patch are the words “Viva Spurs” flanked by a checkered design. The back of the jersey contains an NBA Logoman patch above Wembanyama’s nameplate, and a gold Championship “5” tag sits on the back of the jersey’s collar. LOA from Sports Investors Authentication (250104M2) photo-matched the jersey to Dec. 27, 2024.

Of course, Wembanyama’s jersey sold just days after the Spurs announced Feb. 20 that the former Rookie of the Year is expected to miss the rest of the season because of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

San Antonio remains optimistic Wembanyama will make a full recovery by the beginning of next season. He was the favorite to take home the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, leading the league with 3.8 blocks per game.