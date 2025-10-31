Victor Wembanyama Leads Spurs To Franchise’s First 5-0 Start

Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to their first 5-0 start in franchise history on Thursday night with a fifth straight double-double, posting a team-high 26 points to go with 18 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks in a 107-101 home win over the Miami Heat.

“It feels great,” said Wembanyama, who finished 10-of-23 (43.5%) shooting from the field. “It’s not random. We didn’t get those five wins randomly. We worked for it. We started this season strong, and we need to keep that streak going for as long as possible.”

Victor Wembanyama Logged Five Blocks In Second Half

Miami entered Thursday’s game at Frost Bank Center averaging a league-high 131.5 points, but San Antonio managed to limit the Eastern Conference contender to a season low in scoring, including a 14-point third quarter.

However, the Spurs saw a 15-point lead to start the final quarter collapse into a one-point deficit as Miami went on a 17-1 run sparked by Bam Adebayo, who scored 12 of his season-high 31 points in the frame.

The Heat kept the game interesting at one point, but Wembanyama’s defensive effort led San Antonio to its impressive franchise milestone. The Frenchman recorded all five of his blocks in the second half, including three in the fourth quarter.

SPURS OFF TO THEIR BEST START EVER 😱 5-0 to open the season for the 1st time in franchise history… and their 1st five-game W streak since 2019! pic.twitter.com/xP4C9muxNJ — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2025



According to ESPN’s Michael C Wright, Wembanyama let out a triumphant roar to Spurs fans immediately after falling to the court and flexing with 14.9 seconds left and his team ahead by five.

“That instant, I’m feeling like it’s like the exclamation point when we have [a] 99% chance of winning the game. It’s just me feeding off that energy,” Wembanyama said.

“It feels great because it was a hard game and it feels good to have this relief and to live that with these people. I was thinking about the 5-0 record, the Spurs’ history and I was just proud of being a Spur at that moment.”

Wembanyama Continues To Make NBA History

Per Basketball Reference, Wembanyama’s third career game with at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks put him in third place in Spurs history behind Hall of Famers David Robinson (eight) and Tim Duncan (six).

Through five games this season, Wemby is averaging career highs of 30.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 4.8 blocks, and 33.8 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 56.3% from the field and 31.3% from deep.

Victor Wembanyama had his 3rd career game with 25 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists & 5 blocks 👏 The only players with more in Spurs history are hall of famers David Robinson (8) & Tim Duncan (6). pic.twitter.com/XAVp898303 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 31, 2025



According to ESPN Stats & Information, Wemby is the second player in NBA history behind Bob McAdoo (1975) to average at least 30 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks through the first five games of a season since 1973-74, when blocks became an official stat.

San Antonio’s win over Miami (3-2) was arguably its best of the season, considering its first four opponents — Mavericks (2-3), Pelicans (0-4), Nets (0-5), and Raptors (1-4) — have a combined record of just 3-16.

The Spurs visit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.