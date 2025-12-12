Victor Wembanyama Likely to Return for NBA Cup Semifinals

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is expected to return to action for Saturday night’s NBA Cup semifinal against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas. After missing 12 straight games with a left calf strain, Wembanyama has been listed as probable for the matchup. His potential return comes at a pivotal moment for San Antonio.

Wembanyama has not played since suffering the injury on Nov. 14. The Spurs took a cautious approach during his recovery. He gradually returned to on-court work and participated in controlled 5-on-5 sessions this week. The team focused on ensuring he could return without restrictions.

Dominant Numbers Before Injury

Before the injury, the 21-year-old was playing some of the best basketball of his young career. Through 12 games, Wembanyama averaged 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game. Those numbers placed him among league leaders in scoring efficiency and rim protection.

His impact extended beyond the box score. He altered shots at the rim, spaced the floor offensively, and served as San Antonio’s defensive anchor. His absence tested the team’s depth and adaptability.

Spurs Find Success Without Their Star

Despite missing their franchise player, the Spurs responded well. San Antonio went 9–3 during Wembanyama’s absence and secured a statement win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. That victory earned them a place in the semifinals.

The team leaned on balanced scoring and improved defensive execution. Still, Wembanyama’s presence changes the ceiling of what the Spurs can achieve. His size and versatility present matchup problems few teams can solve.

What His Return Means Against Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City enters the semifinal with one of the league’s best records and an explosive offense. Wembanyama’s rim protection and rebounding could prove decisive against a Thunder team that thrives on pace and penetration.

San Antonio’s coaching staff has emphasized health over urgency throughout his recovery. The decision to rest him during the quarterfinals reflected that priority. Saturday’s game offers a high-stakes setting without rushing his return.

Looking Ahead

If Wembanyama plays, it will mark a defining moment in San Antonio’s season. The Spurs have already exceeded expectations, but his return raises their competitive level.

The NBA Cup stage now offers fans a chance to see one of basketball’s most unique talents back in action. His performance could shape both the semifinal outcome and the Spurs’ momentum moving forward.