Victor Wembanyama Sidelined for Remainder of Season with Shoulder Injury

The San Antonio Spurs Have Announced That Victor Wembanyama Will Miss The Remainder of the Regular Season

A season of promise for Victor Wembanyama has come to an abrupt halt.

The San Antonio Spurs announced Thursday that their franchise centerpiece is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season due to a shoulder injury. Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder, a condition involving a blood clot in a deep vein.

The diagnosis came shortly after Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following his first NBA All-Star appearance in San Francisco, where he played for Team Chuck, a squad made up of the league’s international stars.

A Dominant Season Cut Short

The team did not provide a definitive timeline for Wembanyama’s recovery, only stating that he is “expected to miss” the remainder of the season. While DVT most commonly occurs in the legs, it can affect other areas of the body, including the shoulder. The severity and treatment of the condition can vary, but given its potential health risks, the Spurs are prioritizing caution with their 21-year-old star.

San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss reminder of the season with a deep vein thrombosis in right shoulder. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2025

It’s a frustrating setback for Victor Wembanyama, who had been building on his historic Rookie of the Year campaign. In his sophomore season, the 7-foot-4 phenom was averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game, continuing to prove himself as one of the most dynamic two-way players in the league. He remained the NBA’s top shot-blocker and an emerging offensive force, showing flashes of a future MVP-caliber player.

But now, his second season is over—at least on the court.

What This Means for the Spurs

San Antonio currently sits 23-29, near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Even before Wembanyama’s injury, the Spurs faced long odds of making a serious playoff push. Without him, those odds shrink even further.

Wembanyama had some great games during his 2nd season 50 PTS, 8 3PT

42 PTS, 7 3PT, 6 REB, 5 AST, 4 BLK

34 PTS, 14 REB, 11 AST, 5 3PT

30 PTS, 10 BLK, 4 3PT

24 PTS, 13 REB, 9 BLK

20 PTS, 23 REB, 4 BLK

25 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 5 STL, 5 BLK, 4 3PTpic.twitter.com/if8cxxehG1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 20, 2025

The team’s focus will likely shift toward player development, using the final stretch of the season to evaluate its young core. Victor Wembanyama’s absence opens up opportunities for others to step up, but make no mistake—the Spurs’ immediate future revolves around his health and long-term trajectory.

Looking Ahead

For Victor Wembanyama, this is an unwelcome pause in what has been an electrifying start to his NBA career. After entering the league with unprecedented hype, he has not only met expectations but exceeded them, proving himself as a generational talent. Now, his focus turns to recovery and ensuring he returns at full strength.

The Spurs will be cautious, and rightfully so. Their star may be sidelined for now, but his future remains as bright as ever.