VIDEO: Chris Paul Focused On Winning With LA Clippers

Chris Paul Wants to Win Before Retiring

Chris Paul has made it clear: the 2024-25 NBA season isn’t just about chasing a long-elusive championship. It’s also about enjoying the journey — perhaps more than ever before.

The 12-time All-Star is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers, a team he once led to multiple playoff appearances, and a franchise he still holds close. After departing the San Antonio Spurs this summer and weighing retirement, Paul ultimately chose the Clippers because he believes in their ability to contend.

“I’m just so excited about the moves that the team has made this offseason – Brad coming to the team, Brook Lopez, all the young guys,” Paul said. “I talked to James [Harden], I talked to Kawhi [Leonard], and I’m even more excited about what I think we have a chance to do.”

Accepting Bench Role

Though Paul initially hoped to start on his next team, he’s accepted a bench role — a major shift after two decades as a floor general. But Paul isn’t backing down from leadership responsibilities.

“My role on this team is obviously different from what it’s been in the past 20 years, being in the NBA,” he explained. “But showing up every day, if I can show some of the guys what it looks like every day to clock in and clock out, I’m excited for it.”

At 40 years old, Paul knows his NBA clock is winding down. This could very well be his final season. That’s part of why he’s approaching it with a fresh mindset.

“You all who have seen me play for a while, I’m going to try to do better and try to smile a little bit more this year,” Paul said during his Clippers press conference, via ESPN. “I’m grateful. I’m going to come out every single night, whatever that looks like, and try to make sure I show up for the team.”

With the additions of Bradley Beal and Brook Lopez, and a motivated Paul accepting a new role, the Clippers could be a serious title threat — and Paul might just find joy in the chase as much as the goal.