We are still seeing ripples throughout the sport world after Sophie Cunningham created an on-court skirmish after defending teammate Caitlin Clark from being constantly harassed by rival defenses. The Fever guard was eventually ejected after fighting her Sun rivals on Tuesday night.

The truth is, Clark can’t catch a breath. Late in the third quarter she was poked in the eye and then knocked to the ground by her Connecticut rivals. The following quarter, Cunningham stepped up and took opponent Jacy Sheldon to the ground, in response to their aggressive defending.

After that, all hell broke loose and officials weren’t able to contain the situation correctly. This is why Fever coach Stephanie White exposed her discontent with the referee’s performance. “Everybody’s getting better, except the officials,” she said during her postgame rant.

The Indiana tactician is convinced that WNBA officials aren’t protecting her star. “I think that it was pretty obvious that stuff was brewing when officials don’t get control of the ball game, when they allow that stuff to happen,” White said. “And it’s been happening all season long.”

She then added: “When you allow them to play physical and you allow these things to happen, they’re gonna compete,” White continued. And they’re gonna have their teammates’ backs. It’s exactly what you expect out of fierce competition. I started talking to the officials in the first quarter, and we knew this was gonna happen.”

Even personalities from other sports are chiming into the conversation, as tennis legend Chris Evert addressed WNBA players for lack of sportsmanship following Tuesday night’s brawl. The 70-year-old said it was pretty obvious how Caitlin was being mistreated on the court.

“When will these ladies realize, accept, and appreciate @CaitlinClark22 is the best thing that ever happened to women’s basketball. This is a bad look for the sport and what’s happened to sportsmanship?” Evert posted on X.