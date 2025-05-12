Julius Randle‘s curse that kept him from impacting his teams during playoff action seems to finally be lifted, as the 30-year-old has been thriving with the Wolves this postseason. This past weekend, he posted a triple-double that helped give his team a 2-1 series lead against the Warriors.

Saturday night was special for the veteran forward, who received the game ball after their Western Conference semifinal 102-97 win. The Minnesota club are enjoying one of the best versions of Randle with ever witnessed, especially after putting up 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds against Golden State.

This meant that he now became just the second Timberwolf in playoff history to record a triple-double, joining only Kevin Garnett. He’s also now the first player in franchise history with multiple 20-point, 10-assist games in a single postseason.

“I feel like I just got a lot of different tools, you know what I mean?” Randle said during the postgame interviews. “It’s really about using my mind and taking what the defense gives me. If they don’t double-team me, score. If they double-team me, find my guys.”

Co-star Anthony Edwards praised his teammate’s ability to make effective decisions in crunch time. “He was incredible, man. Finding everybody on cuts. Finding the open guy time after time. Pushing the pace,” he said about the 11-year veteran.

The Ant Man then added: “That’s what we asked of him, and he’s been doing it at a high level. Can’t ask for nothing better. He’s making the game a lot easier for me, so I appreciate having him here.”

Jaden McDaniels also offered his take on Julius’ impact. “They put the big dude on him, he’s too slow. They put the little guy on him, he’s too strong. So, it’s a hard problem for the other team to guard him,” said the guard, who was Minnesota’s most dominant defender, while holding Warriors players to 2-for-12 shooting.