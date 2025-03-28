Well over a minute before the final buzzer, the Pacers were already starting to take shot clock violations as the score was getting out of hand and the team felt the need to shut down their offense early. The truth was that they had already achieved history and didn’t want to humiliate the Wizards any further.

Indiana broke their own franchise record for points made in a single NBA game, after destroying Washington 162 to 109 this past Thursday evening. The game’s result also was the most points ever allowed by the D.C. club, their biggest defeat in history, and the most points any team has dropped this campaign.

As if it wasn’t enough, last night was also the most points by any team in regulation team since Denver defeated Seattle 168-116 back in 2008. The Pacers achieved this by breaking their record for most three pointers (27), plus 48 assists on 59 made field goals.

Indiana coach Rock Carlisle praised his team postgame. “It’s obviously fun to watch when you’re coaching the team making all the shots,” he said after the historic victory. “But there was a spirit of unselfishness which is really what Indiana’s about.”

As the tactician said, the Pacers’ record-breaking night was certainly a team effort, as the playing time was well distributed. Squad star Tyrese Haliburton led with 29 points, but nine other teammates finished in double figures, while T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard each had eight assists.

It was also a performance blessed by shooting efficiency, as Indiana hit 64% from the field, just a day after losing to the Lakers at the buzzer. “Last night was rough. It was rough on everybody,” Carlisle recalled. “Today we had a short meeting to turn the page, concentrate on these guys.”

By the fourth quarter, the Pacers could have even surpassed 40 points but stopped trying to score during their last three possessions, leaving their biggest lead at 59. “I had a couple go in early that felt awful leaving my hands,” Haliburton said, after receiving boos from the crowd. “That’s when I knew I had it going tonight.”