It only took Kitty Ford, better known as “Grandma Kitty,” two months after going viral on TikTok to finally met her hero Stephen Curry. It was started back in January when a video of her surfaced on the web talking about how of a Golden State fan she way, and how she keeps track on the guard’s performances with a notebook.

The 36-year-old responded to the video by inviting her to this past Thursday’s clash between the Warriors and the Nets. “We’d love to have you and bring your book,” Steph told one of his biggest fans. “You don’t have to watch on League Pass, you can come watch in person.”

After the game in which he scored 40 points, the four-time champion surprised Grandma Kitty with a hug, plus a signed jersey with her own name written on the back. It will definitely be a gift to remember, as Curry put on a show and led his team to victory.

In another video for TikTok, Ms. Ford showed a magazine that has a Steph quote that really resonates with her, which reads, “I hope I inspire people all around the world to just be themselves, be humble, and be grateful for all the blessings in your life.” She then reacted to it by saying: “This is why I like him so.”

Curry, who entered the game vs. Brooklyn averaging 24.1 points, 6.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds, was cheered constantly by the crowd during the match. The same thing happened on Tuesday evening, when the Warriors beat the Knicks 114-102 at Madison Square Garden.

However, one of the highlights of last night’s game was Steph’s miraculous shot from way beyond the arc, with dropped like a bomb despite being in an uncomfortable position to shot. After the contest, Draymond Green praised his star teammate for inspiring him with his shots.

“Most people can make that shot, luckily,” said the Warriors forward. “[But] we all knew that shot was going in. It really changes the momentum. I think that’s the second time, this road trip, that he’s had one changed the momentum like that. It’s a big, big momentum shifter for us going into the locker room.”