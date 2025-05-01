Wolves star Anthony Edwards walked into the post-game news conference shouting “Ant-Man, Superman, Lakers in five.” They had just beat the third-seeded Lakers 4-1 in the series and were advancing to the second round of the playoffs against all odds.

The young Minnesota guard wanted to mock all those fans and experts who picked the purple and gold squad as the favourites to win this first-round series. Despite what most thought, Wednesday’s 103-96 win marked back-to-back first-round victories for the first time in the club’s history.

“What makes it feel even better is that they said ‘Lakers in five,’ and the Wolves won in five,” Edwards expressed after the match. “So I think that makes it feel 10 times better. It means a lot, I mean, we beat the best player in the world, the best player ever.”

The Timberwolves were not shy about being considered the underdogs going into this playoff matchup. As soon as they conquered Game 1, the Ant Man stated: “The Lakers supposed to win. That’s just how it’s supposed to go. We’re not supposed to be here.”

After Tuesday’s practice, coach Chris Finch revealed that the Wolves were playing with added motivation, fueled by the skeptics who didn’t believe in them. “We got a long way to go, we’ll regroup, but we were certainly going to celebrate this because this team took a lot of s— through the season,” he said yesterday.

The inspiration also came from an unlikely source, as Rudy Gobert exploded with a postseason career-high of 27 points and 24 rebounds on 2-of-15 shooting. Incredibly enough, the French big man had only combined for 14 points through his first four clashes against Los Angeles.

“Rudy’s a winner at the highest level. He drives winning,” Finch said about his star center’s performance. “You can not like who he is, how he does it, what he looks like, et cetera. When you have this guy on your team, you understand what a professional and a winner is.”