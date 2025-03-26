Villanova’s Coaching Carousel: Could 71-Year Old Bob Huggins be the Answer?

Villanova University’s men’s basketball program finds itself at a crossroads. Following the departure of Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright in 2022, the Wildcats have struggled to maintain their storied success. Kyle Neptune, Wright’s longtime assistant, was entrusted with the helm but was unable to replicate the program’s previous achievements. Consecutive seasons without NCAA Tournament appearances led to Neptune’s dismissal, prompting a search for a seasoned leader to restore Villanova’s prominence.

Now, a few big names in the world of college basketball are entering the discussion.

The Pitino Pursuit and Subsequent Setback

In the initial phase of their search, Villanova targeted Richard Pitino, head coach at New Mexico. Pitino’s impressive 88-49 record in the Mountain West Conference and consecutive NCAA Tournament berths made him an attractive candidate. However, in a surprising turn, Pitino accepted the head coaching position at Xavier, leaving Villanova to reassess its options.

Amidst the ongoing search, reports have surfaced linking former West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins to the Villanova vacancy. Huggins, a Naismith Hall of Famer with over 45 years of coaching experience, boasts a career record of 935-414. His tenure includes significant success at Cincinnati and West Virginia, with multiple deep NCAA Tournament runs. However, Huggins’ recent history is marred by controversy; he resigned from West Virginia in June 2023 following a DUI arrest and previous on-air use of a derogatory slur.

An interesting name that has come up multiple times concerning Villanova’s head coach vacancy: Bob Huggins. — Rob Reinhart (@RealRobReinhart) March 26, 2025

Evaluating Huggins’ Fit for Villanova

The prospect of Huggins leading Villanova has elicited mixed reactions. Proponents highlight his extensive experience and proven track record, suggesting he could provide the leadership needed to revitalize the program. Critics, however, question the alignment of his recent controversies with Villanova’s values and the potential impact on the university’s reputation. Furthermore, at 71, concerns about his long-term viability and adaptability to the evolving college basketball landscape are prevalent.

Villanova’s search is not limited to Huggins. Maryland’s Kevin Willard has been mentioned as a potential candidate, especially given his current involvement in the NCAA Tournament. The university faces a critical decision: prioritize immediate success with a seasoned coach or invest in a younger, potentially longer-term leader to build sustained excellence.

Interesting and honest answer from Kevin Willard about the state of Maryland basketball and why he hasn’t fully committed to Maryland long term amid reports about him taking the Villanova job. Said his team couldn’t stay an extra night in NYC for Christmas this year because he… pic.twitter.com/tUVmhW0bIS — Sam Oshtry (@soshtry) March 20, 2025

As Villanova navigates this pivotal juncture, the administration’s choice will significantly influence the program’s trajectory. Balancing the desire for a swift return to national prominence with the need for a coach who embodies the university’s values and long-term vision is paramount. The coming weeks will reveal the direction Villanova chooses, as the Wildcats aim to reclaim their status as a powerhouse in college basketball and the Big East.