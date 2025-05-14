When the NBA debuts on Peacock this upcoming October for the 2025-26 campaign, Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter will be joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst. This wouldn’t be the former athlete’s first rodeo, as he’s been invited to broadcast plenty of times this season.

The announcement was made this Tuesday, as the network celebrated the fact that the eight-time All-Star will be in the studio at least once a week during the playoffs. “I could not be more excited and appreciative to have the opportunity to be a part of the historic return of the NBA to NBC and now Peacock,” said Carter.

“I am truly looking forward to joining (Carmelo) Melo in the studio and the rest of the broadcast team overall, as we embark on bringing NBA fans best-in-class coverage of the league they love,” he shared, noting that NBCUniversal retook rights to the league through a new 11-year contract starting this July.

Another dynamic name in the NBA on NBC and Peacock studio. Welcome to the team, Vince Carter! pic.twitter.com/EXnGWH8hFl — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 13, 2025

Other than these two former NBA stars, Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford were also hired as game analysts. As play-by-play voices, Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle have been announced, and the biggest surprise has been Michael Jordan’s involvement as a special contributor.

Vince is a beloved star who competed for 22 seasons in the NBA, mostly spent wearing the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets’ jerseys. During the last years of his career, he had shorts stints playing for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

The 46-year-old started out as the NBA Rookie of the Year, earned two All-NBA selections, and is well known for shining in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest. “Vince is one of the most explosive players in NBA history,” expressed Sam Flood, who serves as Executive Producer of NBC Sports.

“His dynamic play on the court has translated seamlessly into his broadcasting career, where he will next be in the studio alongside Carmelo Anthony – a fellow Hall of Famer, perennial All-Star, and Olympic champion who’s also played with or against the stars of yesterday and today,” he added.