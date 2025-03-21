Viral Manager Amir Khan and McNeese State Look to March Into Sweet Sixteen

From Boombox Beats to Bracket Busters: McNeese State’s Unlikely March Madness Stars

With Will Wade headed to NC State and student manager Amir Khan going viral, the Cowboys are writing one of the most memorable stories of the NCAA Tournament.

As the McNeese State Cowboys punched their ticket to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a thrilling 69–67 upset over Clemson, head coach Will Wade found himself at the center of attention — for more than just the win. According to reports, Wade has agreed to become the next head coach at NC State once McNeese’s tournament run comes to a close.

McNeese coach Will Wade talked about the NC State job with @TheFieldOf68 after his team’s upset win over Clemson today. “Half the kids I recruited, I told them, ‘Hey, the goal is to go Power 5 after this year and some of you guys can go with me. We all know what’s up.” pic.twitter.com/njDdMJRxWe — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) March 20, 2025

It’s a move that’s no secret within the program. Wade has reportedly addressed the situation directly with his players, ensuring transparency and focus remain intact. His leadership has brought McNeese back to national relevance after back-to-back Southland Conference titles — and now, a historic tournament victory.

“We’ve talked about it,” Wade told media members. “They know where I stand, and I know where they stand. We’re in this together until the final buzzer.”

The Manager with the Mic

Meet Amir “Aura” Khan, the Boombox-Carrying Hype Man Taking Over March Madness

While Wade has been commanding attention on the sidelines, it’s student manager Amir Khan who has taken the spotlight off the court — literally. Known affectionately as “Aura,” Khan has become a viral sensation for leading the Cowboys out of the tunnel with a boombox in hand, rapping along to Lud Foe’s “In & Out” and energizing both teammates and fans.

What started as a one-time ritual before a game against Texas A&M–Corpus Christi has grown into a defining image of McNeese’s March Madness moment. His infectious personality has earned him NIL deals with Buffalo Wild Wings, TickPick, and Insomnia Cookies — making him the first student manager in NCAA history to cash in on his image.

“It’s crazy,” Khan told the AP after the win. “I never thought this would happen. Seeing the players wear socks with my face on them? That means everything to me.”

His deal is even performance-based: for every NCAA Tournament game McNeese State wins, his paycheck goes up 📈 This man literally has win bonuses like a coach or player. ICONIC. 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/WerAETld5q — Kicks (@kicks) March 17, 2025

Amir Khan NIL ideal with Insomnia Cookies. THIS is what NIL dreams are made of 🫶 pic.twitter.com/yd1TtkgTdl — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) March 11, 2025

From Volunteer to Viral

Khan’s Rise from 5:30 a.m. Practices to NIL Endorsements

Khan, a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, grew up a fan of Wade during his LSU days. When Wade was hired at McNeese, Khan applied to be a manager — an unpaid job that demanded early mornings, long hours, and relentless dedication. Now, he’s on national television, his face on apparel and his voice booming through arena tunnels.

The Cowboys’ cheerleaders and players wore gear emblazoned with his image during their upset of Clemson. As the team gears up for its second-round showdown with fourth-seeded Purdue, Khan’s celebrity status only continues to rise.

Staying Loose, Playing Tight

Wade’s Coaching and Khan’s “Aura” Fueling the Cowboys’ March

McNeese State’s stunning win wasn’t just about talent — it was about togetherness. Wade’s direct approach, Khan’s magnetic energy, and a tight-knit team that believes in each other have made the Cowboys must-watch material. Even in the face of coaching changes and national attention, the focus has stayed on the floor.

Guard JD Richards Jr. summed it up best:

“All we do is put the ball in the hoop. The managers — guys like Amir — they do everything else. I love that he’s getting this moment.”

Next Up For McNesse: Purdue

As the Madness Continues, So Does the McNeese Story

McNeese now faces a new challenge: fourth-seeded Purdue on Saturday (12:10 p.m. ET, CBS). A Sweet 16 berth is on the line. So is another performance bonus for Khan, whose NIL deal reportedly increases with each tournament win.

In a tournament where every dribble matters and every storyline captivates, McNeese State has found its identity — part grit, part groove, and all heart.