Virginia Tech Plan To Add $229M To Budget Next 4 Years Approved

The Virginia Tech board of visitors approved a plan Tuesday to add $229 million to its athletics budget over the next four years, ESPN’s Andrea Adelson reported.

Budget Increase Will Make Virginia Tech More Competitive

The decision will help Virginia Tech to compete with the top programs in the ACC.

This move also comes at a time when the Hokies are searching for a new head football coach to replace Brent Pry, who was fired earlier this month.

School president Tim Sands said the decision “unlocks the door to future success.”

“Virginia Tech is at a historic juncture in the history of Hokie Athletics. The tumblers at the institution, conference and national levels are all aligned,” he said during the meeting.

Virginia Tech’s BOV votes 13-1 in favor of passing the $229 million plan to increase funding to the #Hokies athletic department over the next four years. — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) September 30, 2025



“We have the opportunity to reset the organization to align with the new realities at the conference and national levels,” Sands continued.

“It’s never been clearer that the future of Hokie athletics will depend on the institutional commitments to compete in partnership with our alumni and supporters. Today, we are stepping up to compete, and we ask our loyal fans and generous donors to step forward with us.”

The decision will add $47.1 million to the budget in the current fiscal year, bringing the total athletics department budget to $190.1 million. That number would increase to $212.1 million for 2029-30.

Sands also announced he will be appointing an athletics investment oversight committee to monitor spending to “ensure that funds are spent wisely.”

This investment plan approved by the board will allow the university to “modernize its athletic operations” to be competitive in a “new, more professionalized environment.”

Plan Will Support Resources, Infrastructure Improvements

According to Virginia Tech’s news release, the plan will support:

A new “front office” for football to manage recruiting, talent development, and operations.

Resources to attract and retain talented coaches in a highly competitive market.

Additional operating support for athletics teams.

Investments in Olympic sports.

Infrastructure improvements to several of facilities to improve the athlete and fan experience.

More importantly, the budget adjustment calls for limited increases in student fees in future years, consistent with state limitations. Despite the proposed increases, Virginia Tech would continue to be among the lowest in athletics fees in the Commonwealth.

“I want to thank J Pearson, Ryan McCarthy, our rector John Rocovich, and athletics director Whit Babcock for setting a clear goal to be at the top of the ACC public institutions in investing to win,” Sands added.

“I’d especially like to thank executive vice president Amy Sebring and chief financial officer Simon Allen and their team for finding every opportunity to support athletics, while preserving our ability to advance strategic priorities and maintain positive momentum.”