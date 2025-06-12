VJ Edgecombe Emerging As 76ers’ Top Choice at No. 3 In NBA Draft

Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe is emerging as the top choice for the Philadelphia 76ers with the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. This is according to the latest from league insider Jake Fischer for The Stein Line.

Edgecombe is believed to have visited with the Sixers last week. Early presumed favorite for the third pick Ace Bailey is scheduled for a workout in the next week or so.

According to the report, Edgecombe’s work ethic, personality and interviews have stood out with Sixers brass. There is also a lot of belief in how Edgecombe could slot alongside Tyrese Maxey as a defensive ace in the backcourt.

If Edgecombe doesn’t go to Philadelphia, he is not expected to drop beyond fourth. The Charlotte Hornets are also said to be enamored with him and view him as a great fit next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

The interest in Edgecombe doesn’t stop there. The Washington Wizards view Edgecombe so highly they are believed to be willing to trade up to acquire him. The Wizards currently own both the No. 6 and No. 18 selections in the draft.

How Does Bailey Get Impacted By 76ers’ Choice?

First off, it’s worth noting that Sixers president Daryl Morey has long been known for taking big swings. He’s always believed in finding the best talent possible so it’s saying something if he’s leaning towards Edgecombe over Bailey.

Bailey has been consistently viewed as having tremendous potential but some of that is cooling of late.

If the Rutgers forward doesn’t get selected by the Sixers, he’s still expected to be a top five pick. The Utah Jazz will be selecting fifth in this draft and reports indicate they will be thrilled to select him.

The Jazz are in a position where they need to pick someone with elite potential and Bailey could represent that.