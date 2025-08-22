Wake Forest Basketball Names Steve Weinman New GM

Wake Forest Athletics announced Thursday that Steve Weinman, who has spent the past 13 years in the Chicago Bulls‘ front office, has been appointed as senior associate athletics director for analytics.

Steve Weinman To Serve As General Manager Of Basketball Programs

In this role, Weinman will also serve as general manager for both the men’s and women’s basketball programs, providing direct strategic and operational support for coach Steve Forbes and coach Megan Gebbia.

“From the moment I began consulting with Wake Forest this spring, it has been a joy to work with two basketball coaching staffs who have been so welcoming to me and open-minded in how they think about the game, both in terms of roster construction and game strategy,” Weinman said in a statement.

“I’m extremely appreciative of both staffs, Dean Annette Ranft and Vice President & Director of Athletics John Currie and the athletics administration for offering the chance to solve puzzles together in support of putting our student-athletes in the best position to succeed.”

Weinman, a 2010 graduate of the University of Missouri, joins Wake Forest’s staff after most recently serving as the Bulls’ vice president of basketball strategy and analytics and assistant general manager.

Weinman To Serve As An Executive Affiliate With The School Of Business

In his role as general manager of Wake Forest’s basketball programs, Weinman will collaborate with the head coaches of each program on roster development, including recruiting strategy, transfer portal evaluation, resource allocation, and planning.

Weinman will also work directly with basketball student-athlete agent representatives.

In addition, Weinman will serve as an executive affiliate with the Wake Forest School of Business, building and managing a formal partnership with the shared goal of “developing a sports analytics concentration” within the Master’s in Business Analytics (MSBA) program, according to the news release.

“This partnership between Athletics and the School of Business reflects Wake Forest’s deep commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation,” said President Susan R. Wente.

“By bringing together the expertise of a seasoned NBA executive with the academic strength of our business and analytics programs, we are creating new pathways for student engagement, competitive excellence and national leadership in the future of college athletics.”

Weinman To Design New Wake Forest Athletics’ Analytics Vertical

Weinman will also be responsible for the creation of a “comprehensive vision” for a new Wake Forest Athletics’ analytics and business intelligence structure to support all 18 Wake Forest athletics programs, operations, and revenue units.

The data infrastructure will provide all head coaches and unit leaders at Wake Forest the ability to leverage “resources and talent across campus for modeling, reporting, decision-making, and performance strategy.”

During his tenure with the Bulls, Weinman led the organization’s basketball analytics department, delivering data-driven insights to support scouting, drafting, game preparation, and trade analysis.

He also served as the team’s internal authority on the salary cap and collective bargaining agreement.

Prior to joining the Bulls, Weinman worked at the NBA corporate office in New York, where he provided advanced analytics and statistical modeling for both the league and the then-Development League (now G League).