Warriors are favorites to land Al Horford after losing Kevon Looney in free agency

Free agency began Monday at 6:00 p.m. EST. Several teams around the league have added players in hopes of upgrading their roster for the 2025-26 season.

After 16 seasons with the Warriors, Kevon Looney is leaving in free agency. He signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. With Looney gone, Golden State is thin at center for next season. ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk reports that all signs point to the Warriors signing veteran big man Al Horford. It would be just his second time playing in the Western Conference.

What could Al Horford do for the Golden State Warriors in 2025-26?

On the Warriors roster, Steph Curry and Draymond Green are the longest-tenured players. Kevon Looney was the next longest-tenured member of the team. He played 10 seasons for Golden State and won three championships. Looney played in 599 regular-season games and made 262 starts. The 29-year-old is leaving the Warriors to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pelicans. To replace Looney, NBA insider Ohm Youngmisuk hinted at Golden State’s plan.

Youngmisuk said that with Kevon Looney out, all signs point to the Warriors signing Al Horford. The 39-year-old just finished his 18th professional season in the NBA. Boston is splitting up its championship roster from 2024, and Horford could be the next piece gone. In 2024-25, Horford played in 60 of 82 games for the Celtics and made 42 starts. He averaged 27.7 minutes per game.

Al Horford fits the type of big man the Warriors like to play with. The five-time all-star shoots .377% from beyond the arc for his NBA career. That’s the type of production Golden State wants from their frontcourt. Horford would be the perfect signing for the Warriors based on the depth they have at center. Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis are limited when it comes to shooting. Horford can provide the floor spacing Golden State needs to be competitive.

Additionally, the Warriors have 2024 second-round pick Quinten Post. He played in 42 of their 82 games last season and made 14 starts. Post was a hidden gem in the second round. As a seven-footer, he shot .408% from beyond the arc in 2024-25. He averaged 4.3 three-pointers per game. Al Horford, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Quinten Post make up Golden State’s depth at center for 2025-26. Can Horford’s championship DNA help the Warriors make another deep run in the playoffs?