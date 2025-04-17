Warriors are second #7 seed since 1988 to be favored over the #2 seed in the first-round

At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Warriors were involved in a three-team deal to acquire Jimmy Butler. Including their play-in win on Tuesday night, Golden State is 24-7 with Butler in the lineup.

That play-in win gave the Warriors the #7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Golden State has a first-round matchup vs. the #2 seed Houston Rockets. For the second time since 1988, the #7 seed is favored to beat the #2 seed in the first round. Can the Rockets pull off the first-round upset despite having home-court advantage?

Steph Curry and the Warriors are favored to beat the #2 seed Rockets

The 7th seed Warriors are favored over the Rockets to win their series, per @BovadaOfficial Warriors -175

Rockets +150 pic.twitter.com/lQ5xlMQ5Ql — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 16, 2025



The Warriors vs. Rockets first-round playoff series is unique in several ways. First off, it’s the second time since 1988 that the #7 seed is favored to beat the #2 seed. It last happened in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Los Angeles was coming off an NBA Finals win in 2020 and was the #2 seed in the 2021 postseason. However, they lost to the #7 Phoenix Suns, who made a run to the NBA Finals and lost to the Bucks.

Additionally, the Warriors are not your typical #7 seed. The trade for Jimmy Butler took Golden State to another level. They still have plenty of championship DNA with Steph Curry and Draymond Green on the team. Jimmy Butler has been to the Finals twice but was never able to capitalize. He’s hoping to change that this postseason.

Despite Houston having the #2 seed, they are underdogs to the Warriors. That’s because the Rockets have several players who will be making their first playoff appearance this season. This includes Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, and Tari Eason. Golden State has a roster full of players who have plenty of postseason experience. Can the Rockets pull off an upset in the first round and beat Steph Curry and the Warriors?