Warriors at Odds Over Jonathan Kuminga as Trade Deadline Nears

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a growing rift with forward Jonathan Kuminga as the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline approaches. Multiple league insiders report that Golden State “can’t wait to get him out of the building.” That blunt assessment comes from sources close to the situation, illustrating how tense the relationship has become between the team and its young talent.

Kuminga, now 23 years old, has struggled to find consistent minutes this season. He hasn’t played since Dec. 18 despite being healthy. Over his limited action this year, he averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Why the Warriors Want Out

Insiders point to more than just on-court fit as the reason for Golden State’s impatience. According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, the Warriors believe Kuminga wants to be a star rather than a supporting piece. “He doesn’t want to be a role player. His self-awareness in that sense is nonexistent,” Jones said.

Sources note that Kuminga hasn’t adapted fully to head coach Steve Kerr’s system, especially in spacing and defensive assignments. The team wants him to make the most of his athleticism around stars like Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, but that hasn’t consistently happened.

Trade Value at a Low Point

While the Warriors may be eager to move on, trade value for Kuminga is reportedly at an “all-time low.” That presents a major hurdle for Golden State, which hopes to secure meaningful return in any deal. Teams may hesitate to offer high-impact players when Kuminga’s recent benching and limited production raise questions about his fit in other systems.

Kuminga only becomes eligible to be traded on Jan. 15 due to his current contract structure. That window opens just weeks before the deadline, which tightens the timeline for Golden State to explore options.

Potential Landing Spots and Outlook

A handful of teams around the league have shown interest in Kuminga. The Sacramento Kings have been linked most often, with their front office reaching out to Warriors management. But finding a deal that pleases both sides remains tough, especially as Sacramento avoids large long-term salary commitments in return.

Other teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, and New Orleans Pelicans have appeared in rumors, but no concrete offer has surfaced.