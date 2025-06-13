Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Undergoes 2nd Offseason Surgery

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury, the team confirmed. He previously underwent successful left wrist debridement surgery on May 27.

He is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of training camp.

Podziemski scored a career-high 11.7 points this season, to go along with 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals. He put up very similar numbers in the postseason as well. The Warriors lost in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West semifinals.

Injuries were a key part of the Warriors’ postseason story line, most crucially losing Steph Curry to a hamstring injury. Entering the playoffs with championship hopes after the addition of Jimmy Butler, things were looking good after winning Game 1 against the Wolves.

They failed to win a game thereafter, showcasing just how much the team still relies on Curry for success.

Golden State will certainly be hoping that Podziemski can kick on from his sophomore season to bigger things in his third year.

Podziemski Setting Big Goals For Himself

Speaking on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams, Podziemski named becoming an All-Star as soon as possible his biggest goal. He also added that he’d like to make Team USA in time for the summer Olympics in 2028.

“Obviously, I want to be an All-Star, as soon as I can be, whether that’s with Steph and them here, or it’s when they’re done,” Podziemski said. “I want to be an Olympian in 2028, definitely something I have my sights on.

“And I just want to be a household name, somewhere where it can be me and a bunch of other guys winning a championship. That’d be kind of ideal for me.”

Podziemski teased his ceiling in the final game of the series against the Wolves. He finished with 28 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. He also made four of his six three-point attempts, an aspect of his game that will be an X-Factor moving forward.