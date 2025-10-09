Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski wants to be the face of the franchise someday

For the 2025-26 season, the Warriors aim to capitalize on the championship window they have remaining. As long as Steph Curry is on the roster, Golden State will have an opportunity.

However, Curry is 37 years old and will turn 38 in March. He’s set to enter his 17th professional season. When Curry calls it a career, what will happen to the Warriors’ franchise? In an interview with The Athletic, Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski shared his hopes for the future with the Warriors. He hopes that Steph Curry and Darymond Green pass the franchise to him when they retire—certainly a lofty goal for the young shooting guard.

What will the Warriors franchise look like when Steph Curry and Draymond Green are retired?

Brandin Podziemski wants Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to pass the franchise down to him after they retire “When they leave this thing, they got to leave it with somebody. How can I have their trust? And they can go to (owner) Joe (Lacob) and (general manager) Mike (Dunleavy)… pic.twitter.com/DqNchHI3Zh — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 8, 2025



The core of Golden State’s roster in 2025-26 is older players. That includes Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Buddy Hield, and Al Horford. At least three of those four players are near the final chapter of their careers. Curry is 37, Draymond is 35, and Al Horford is 39. In a few seasons, the Warriors are going to need a brand new group of core players. Recently, Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski shared his thoughts on the Warriors’ future.

Brandin Podziemski explained that Steph Curry and Draymond Green will have to leave the franchise in another player’s hands at some point. When that happens, Podziesmki hopes to be the next face of the franchise. He wants to be part of the next generation of great Warriors players. Over his first two years in the NBA, Brandin Podziemski has been able to work with one of the top franchises in the modern NBA.

Brandin Podziemski tonight: 8 PTS

4 AST

2 STL

68.0 TS%

+16 1-0 in preseason. pic.twitter.com/aIAHCV46XE — PodzMuse (@PodzMuse) October 6, 2025

Additionally, Podziemski realizes there’s more to the equation than just skill. Yes, Steph Curry is the most talented shooter the league has ever seen. However, it’s his off-court work that often goes unnoticed. Whether that is extra training or giving back to the community. Curry is one of the most well-respected players in the league. Brandin Podziemski hopes to be in a similar posistion someday.

Over two professional seasons with the Warriors, Podziemski has appeared in 138 games and made 61 starts. During the 2024-25 season, Brandin Podziemski played in 64 games and made 33 starts for the Warriors. He averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. For his career, Podziemski averages .378% from beyond the arc. When Steph Curry and Draymond Green are no longer with the team, will Brandin Podziemski be the face of the franchise?