The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks are all expected to pursue Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James when his current contract expires after the 2025-26 season.

Warriors, Cavaliers, Mavericks Interested In LeBron James

James will be 41 years old next summer. There’s no certainty that the four-time NBA MVP will continue to play at a high level in his 23rd season, but he did average 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists last season.

Despite his age, James’ status alone as arguably the greatest NBA player ever means he could be the most sought-after free agent next year. Those three teams in particular are eyeing the Akron native.

“Cleveland, Dallas, and Golden State, those are the three teams I’m looking at,” an NBA executive told Ashish Mathur of DallasHoopsJournal.com.

“All three would have loved to trade for him this offseason, but he never requested a trade and he makes way too much money. Once he’s on the open market, those three will court him. I have no doubt in my mind.”

2025-26 Could Be James’ Last Season With Lakers

Rich Paul, James’ agent, hinted that this upcoming season could be his client’s final campaign with the franchise by saying in a June statement to ESPN’s Shams Charania that James “knows the Lakers are building for the future,” and the four-time NBA champ “wants to make every season he has left count.”

James signed a two-year, $101.4 million contract with the Lakers last July.

Since the Phoenix Suns bought out Bradley Beal’s contract, James and Damian Lillard are now the only NBA players with a no-trade clause in their contracts.

In June, James opted into his $52.6 million player option for 2025-26. Had the 21-time All-Star declined his option, he would have been allowed to sign up to a three-year, $175.3 million contract.

Warriors Engaged In Trade Talks For James In February 2024

Golden State reportedly made a bid for James at the February 2024 trade deadline, but neither the Lakers nor James were “willing to explore a potential blockbuster,” per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

The plan was for the Warriors to pair James with his close friend, Stephen Curry. Then-Lakers owner Jeanie Buss told Warriors owner Joe Lacob that Los Angeles had no desire to trade James.

A return to his hometown team would be James’ third stint with the Cavaliers, who selected him No. 1 overall in the 2003 draft out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Another option for the four-time Finals MVP is joining the Mavs. Two of James’ former teammates that he’s won rings with are with Dallas: Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

However, it remains to be seen whether James would leave behind a new teammate in Luka Doncic and his own son, Bronny James, in Los Angeles to join a contender.