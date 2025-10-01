Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has only one year left on his current two-year, $35 million contract but doesn’t plan to talk about an extension until after the 2025-26 season.

“I don’t anticipate any negotiation during the season,” Kerr said. “Who knows — maybe it all comes up at some point, and they come to me. But I’m not the slightest bit concerned about it. I don’t think about it. I just think it makes perfect sense for all of us [to wait].”

Steve Kerr Entering 12th NBA Season As Warriors Coach

Kerr is entering his 12th season as Golden State’s head coach. The former Chicago Bulls star guard has coached the Warriors to four NBA championships, and he was named Coach of the Year in 2016.

Despite his decorated résumé, Kerr hasn’t lost his motivation to win more titles with the organization.

“I love my job,” Kerr said. “I love what I’m doing every day. I can’t wait to get to the building. Hopefully, I’m here for another few years. But I think it makes sense for the organization and for me to see where this thing is at the end of the year — where they are and where I am.”

Steve Kerr is on the final season of his contract. He doesn’t anticipate negotiating an extension during the season. Wants to be with Warriors beyond but acknowledges it’s fluid. “However this ends, it’s going to be done in a really quality way.” A transparent soundbite pic.twitter.com/M1LRdxaRYh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 30, 2025



“Hopefully, that means we run it back, we keep going with this group, that’d be awesome. But I like the fact we can do it how we want it,” Kerr said.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors’ three veteran star players — Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green — all have two years remaining on their current contracts.

Slater noted that both Curry and Green continue to show strong support for Kerr. However, Golden State has gone through some rough patches in recent years.

Golden State Has Made Six NBA Finals Appearances With Kerr

While the Dubs won their fourth NBA title under Kerr in 2022, they went on to get bounced in the first round of 2023 and missed the playoffs entirely during the 2023-24 campaign.

Last season, the Warriors finished 48-34 (.585) and were eliminated in the conference semifinals.

“I’m very comfortable going into the season with a year left,” Kerr added. “I’m so aligned with [general manager] Mike [Dunleavy] and [owner] Joe [Lacob]. We talked about this — there’s no reason for discussion or concern. This is kind of a point in our relationship where let’s just see how it is at the end of the year.”

During Kerr’s tenure, the Warriors have gone 567-308 (.648) in the regular season and 104-48 (.684) in the postseason. They’ve made six trips to the NBA Finals and missed the playoffs just three times since he was named head coach in May 2014.