Warriors’ De’Anthony Melton To Miss At Least 4 Weeks For ACL Recovery

Golden State Warriors veteran guard De’Anthony Melton will be re-evaluated in four weeks as he rehabs from his ACL tear, meaning the 27-year-old will miss at least the first week of the upcoming 2025-26 season.

De’Anthony Melton Expected To Return In November

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that the former second-rounder will “hopefully be ready sometime in the next couple months,” per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Melton, who signed a one-year, $12.8 million contract with the Warriors during the 2024 offseason, appeared in just six games for the team before tearing his left ACL on Nov. 12.

In those six games (two starts), Melton averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 40.7% from the field, 37.1% from beyond the arc, and 62.5% at the foul line.

Golden State traded Melton to the Brooklyn Nets in December.

“Business is business at the end of the day. I probably would’ve traded myself too… There’s so much love here.” De’Anthony Melton said he felt ‘no type of way’ after the Warriors traded him last season. pic.twitter.com/Zb1V8LOC5L — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 1, 2025



The USC product also missed a significant portion of the 2023-24 season due to a back issue and has appeared in just 14 regular season and playoff games since January 2024.

Earlier Wednesday, Melton also officially signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Warriors. The deal includes a second-year player option and a trade restriction, per Spotrac.

If Golden State decides to trade him, the team must wait until Jan. 1, 2026.

Warriors Signed Four Other Players

The signings of Melton, Al Horford, and Gary Payton II had been rumored for months and were made official only after Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency stalemate was resolved.

Kuminga agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million deal to return to the Warriors, agent Aaron Turner of Verus Basketball told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday.

The deal includes a team option in the second year that is designed for either Golden State or another team if and when Kuminga is traded during the upcoming season.

Before Wednesday’s qualifying offer deadline, Kuminga chose the two-year deal over a proposal of three years and $75 million so he can maintain control of his NBA future.

In addition, the Warriors agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Seth Curry, the younger brother of Stephen Curry. The 35-year-old averaged 6.5 points and 15.6 minutes per game with the Charlotte Hornets last season.

Golden State visits the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21 to open its 2025-26 season.