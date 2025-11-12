Warriors’ Draymond Green is asking players to ‘get rid of your personal agenda’

On Tuesday evening, the Warriors were on the road to face the Thunder. By the end of the third quarter, Golden State was down 107-72 to Oklahoma City.

The Warriors lost the game 126-102 and are 6-6 to begin the 2025-26 season. Golden State has lost six consecutive road games since winning in Los Angeles on opening night. After the loss on Tuesday, several Warriors veterans spoke to the media and voiced their opinions. Draymond Green asked players on the team to “get rid of your personal agenda.”

What can Golden State do to get back to its winning ways?

Draymond: “I think everyone has a personal agenda in this league but you have to make the personal agenda work in the team confines. And if it doesn’t work then you kinda gotta get rid of your agenda or eventually the agenda is the cause of someone getting rid of you” pic.twitter.com/c5rdsxozvu — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) November 12, 2025



After an embarrassing loss to the Thunder on Tuesday, the Warriors’ veterans addressed the media. This included Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler. All three relayed a similar message to reporters. The Warriors must start playing selfless basketball if they want to win consistently. Draymond Green said that players on the roster must “get rid of your personal agenda.” While Green didn’t mention anyone specifically, it’s a wake-up call for the entire locker room.

Jimmy Butler spoke to the media after Green, and he agreed with Draymond. The veteran forward said, “Everybody might have to sacrifice something.” Butler did not mention anyone in particular. Much like Green’s message, it was a general statement for the entire roster. After a 4-1 start to the season, the Warriors are 2-5 in their last seven games.

Steph: “The big issue is, obviously when you lose, you start to look around and try to figure out what the issue is.” Draymond: “I think everybody was committed to winning and doing that any way possible. Right now, it doesn’t feel that way… Everyone has a personal agenda in… https://t.co/RPaf2vyDO9 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 12, 2025

Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr addressed the media on Tuesday after their 126-102 loss to the Thunder. He mentioned that the team is not playing at the same level as they did in 2024-25. Luckily, it’s still early in the year, and the Warriors can fix some of these problems. Kerr said the team is not taking care of the ball, crashing for rebounds, or creating good shots. That’s led to a slump after a 4-1 start to the year.

Golden State is in the middle of a six-game road trip. They still have five more road games left before they are back at home on Friday, November 21. The team desperately needs to find cohesiveness to get back on track. At 6-6, the Warriors are ninth in the Western Conference. They are playing the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday evening vs. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.