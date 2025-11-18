NBA

Warriors’ Draymond Green was issued a warning for his interaction with a vocal fan on Sunday

Updated54 minutes ago on November 18, 2025

On Sunday, November 16, the Warriors were on the road to face the Pelicans. Golden State had an 8-6 record heading into that matchup. In the end, the Warriors walked away with a 124-106 win vs. New Orleans. 

During the game, Warriors PF Draymond Green has a small interaction with a vocal fan. Green told the media that one Pelicans fan repeatedly called him “Angel Resse.” This upset Green to the point where he confronted the fan during a stoppage in the second quarter. On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Draymond Green was issued a warning by the NBA for his interaction with a fan on Sunday.

Draymond Green was not fined for speaking face-to-face with a fan over the weekend


Sam Green of New Orleans identified himself as the fan who was taunting Draymond Green on Sunday, November 16. In the first quarter, Draymond heard Sam call him “Angel Reese.” Green admitted that he thought the joke was funny at first. However, he did not appreciate Sam Green consistently chanting it. Draymond told reporters, “I got four kids, one on the way. You can’t keep calling me a woman.”

During a stoppage in the second quarter, Draymond Green confronted Sam Green. The two parties spoke without intervention before official Courtney Kirkland pulled Green back. Sam Green, a Pelicans fan, was issued a warning but was not ejected. On Tuesday morning, NBA insider Shams Charania shared that Draymond Green has been issued a warning for his interaction with Sam Green on Sunday.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Draymond Green interact with fans. In May 2022, Green was fined $25,000 for flipping off a Grizzlies fan on his way to the locker room after being ejected. Additionally, Green was fined $25,000 in December 2022 for “directing obscene language” at a Mavericks fan. Draymond Green was not fined for his interaction with the Pelicans fan Sam Green on Sunday. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told the media he wishes officials had stepped in sooner. Golden State is on the road Tuesday night to face the Orlando Magic.