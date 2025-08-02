The Golden State Warriors reportedly have “zero interest” in trade offers the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have made for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors Demanding An Unprotected First-Round Pick

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Suns have made Kuminga a four-year, $90 million contract offer as part of a potential sign-and-trade, but the Warriors are not amused by the assets put forth by Phoenix.

The Kings, meanwhile, offered Kuminga a three-year, $63 million deal, while the Warriors were presented veteran guard Malik Monk and a lottery-protected 2030 first-round pick as compensation.

However, the Warriors reportedly want the pick to be unprotected.

This has ultimately led to no progress between the two sides. Kuminga also has yet to sign because he is seeking a guarantee of more playing time during the 2025-26 season.

Even then, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported last week that Sacramento and Phoenix are willing to offer Kuminga that opportunity, as both teams could provide “significant minutes and a starting-caliber role in their lineup.”

Golden State To End Sign-And-Trade Talks

Charania and Anthony Slater also revealed that Kuminga “is continuing to decline” an offer of $45 million over two years.

“Kuminga’s decision is due in large part to the Warriors’ insistence on having a team option for the second season and their unwillingness to let him maintain the built-in no-trade clause, sources said,” Charania and Slater wrote.

LeBron James and Damian Lillard are currently the only NBA players with a no-trade clause in their contracts. Bradley Beal had one entering the offseason, but it was eliminated when the Suns bought out his contract.

Because the Warriors remain “uninterested” by the returns offered and Kuminga is still holding out for a contract he deems worthy, they have “begun signaling a plan to cut off sign-and-trade conversations entirely,” per Charania and Slater.

Since Golden State extended a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer to Kuminga, the Warriors have no obligation to move on from him unless Kuminga presses the issue and refuses to sign.

Warriors Could Trade Jonathan Kuminga During 2025-26 Season

The Dubs could potentially trade Kuminga during the 2025-26 season, as they “don’t want” him on the roster. If a deal is still not reached, the former first-rounder could seek a larger deal in unrestricted free agency next summer.

“The Warriors don’t want Kuminga, and Kuminga doesn’t want to be in The Bay,” The Athletic’s Eric Koreen stated Thursday. “Yet, the Warriors weren’t willing to forgo extending him a qualifying offer.”

Golden State’s decision to extend a qualifying offer to Kuminga had more to do with restricted free agent rules than a desire to keep the forward in the Bay Area.