Warriors Eye Al Horford as Kevon Looney’s Replacement

Verbal Agreement Reportedly in Place

The Golden State Warriors are preparing for life without Kevon Looney, who signed with the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this summer. According to NBA analyst Jake Weinbach, the team “most likely” has a verbal agreement in place with veteran center Al Horford, who could step in as Looney’s replacement.

In addition to Horford, the Warriors reportedly have similar informal deals with De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II. However, these potential signings cannot be finalized until the Jonathan Kuminga situation is resolved, as Golden State’s spending flexibility depends on staying under the NBA’s salary cap aprons.

Horford Brings Experience and Versatility

At 38 years old, Al Horford remains a productive NBA player. He won a title with the Boston Celtics in 2024 and remains a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. Last season, he averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He shot 42.3% from the field and 36.3% from three across 60 games.

Despite his age, Horford has proven durable, appearing in at least 60 games in 11 of his last 13 seasons. His ability to stretch the floor and defend multiple positions makes him a natural fit in the Warriors’ system.

A Stretch-Five Fit for Golden State’s Offense

Golden State thrives on spacing and ball movement. Horford, alongside Quentin Post, a 7-foot rookie who shot 40.8% from three last season in college. This could give the Warriors one of the league’s most dangerous frontcourt shooting tandems.

The potential pairing fits Golden State’s emphasis on pick-and-pop and pitch-back actions. Both bigs can stretch defenses, opening lanes for playmakers like Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski.

Waiting on Kuminga

The Warriors remain hesitant to make any deals official due to ongoing uncertainty around Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward has been involved in trade rumors and has reportedly expressed interest in joining the Sacramento Kings.

Until that situation is clarified, the Warriors are limited by cap constraints, and must hold off on completing any signings, including Horford’s. Still, if the current verbal understanding holds, the Warriors could soon replace Looney with a veteran big who complements their style of play and championship aspirations.