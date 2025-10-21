Warriors Face Luka Doncic Test as Season Tips Off in Los Angeles

Warriors Prepare for Opening Night Test

The Golden State Warriors will open their 2025-26 NBA season on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, setting up a highly anticipated matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

Although LeBron James will miss the game, Los Angeles remains a major threat thanks to Luka Doncic, their new franchise cornerstone acquired at last season’s trade deadline. His arrival reshaped the Lakers’ identity and raised expectations heading into the new year.

Kerr Praises Doncic’s Dominance

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the challenge of facing Doncic, who has drawn attention for his offseason transformation and strong play during EuroBasket 2025 with Slovenia. Kerr didn’t hold back in his praise.

“He looks like he’s in good shape, but he’s the same player,” Kerr said. “He’s been the same player since the moment he stepped on the court years ago. Unstoppable force with his pace, his strength, the way he shoots the ball behind his head, the step-backs. You can’t get there to challenge that shot. The way he is a constant lob threat with his centers. Pick-and-roll threat. He’s gotten better and better as a shooter. I mean, he’s a brilliant player.”

Doncic, 26, has already built an elite résumé since entering the NBA in 2018. He earned five straight All-NBA First Team selections after his rookie year, a streak broken last season only because he missed 32 games.

Containing Doncic Key for Golden State

Golden State understands that slowing down Doncic is the key to winning on Tuesday. His combination of power, vision, and shot-making makes him nearly impossible to guard.

For Kerr’s squad, the opener represents more than a regular-season game. It’s a test of how their defensive schemes hold up against one of the league’s most dangerous scorers.

If the Warriors manage to limit Doncic’s impact, they could make a major statement to begin the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.