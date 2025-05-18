Warriors GM Dunleavy On Re-Signing Kuminga: ‘Something We’re Very Interested In’

Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. has at least verbally expressed a strong desire to have Jonathan Kuminga re-sign.

Kuminga is a restricted free agent this summer and fell out of the Warriors rotation after the acquisition of Jimmy Butler. He only returned to the rotation after Steph Curry was injured and the team needed his scoring.

The 22-year-old thrived upon returning, averaging 24.3 points in the final four games against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We value JK,” Dunleavy said. “I think he had a resilient season. … As far as bringing him back next season, I think it’s something we’re very interested in doing because, when I look at the things JK does well, in terms of getting to the rim, finishing, getting fouled, these are things we greatly need. We know he can bring those to the table. It’s not hypothetical.”

For the season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and just under a steal in 47 games. He started 10 games.

Golden State expects to content for the championship next season.

Kerr Wants To Make More Time For Kuminga

One of the narratives that emerged over the course of the season is that head coach Steve Kerr simply doesn’t see Kuminga as a fit on the roster.

Speaking to media after the Warriors season ended, though, Kerr believes circumstances made fitting Kuminga in difficult in the latter half of the season.

“If JK comes back, we will, for sure, spend the early part of the season playing him with Jimmy, Draymond [Green], Steph,” Kerr said. “To me, that would be a no-brainer. We didn’t have that luxury this year, we were fighting, we basically have been in the playoffs since the minute we got Jimmy and that also was when JK got hurt. We spent [31] games without JK and went on that run, we found a formula that worked.

“When he did come back, it was a tough fit. But we also didn’t have the luxury of experimenting and give that more of a runway. If JK comes back, we have to look at that, for sure.”

There are certainly fit issues to address as the floor spacing between Butler, Green, and Kuminga would be awkward.

It would put that much pressure on Curry as the main outside threat. It would also necessitate having the fifth starter be a strong, volume three-point shooter.

At the very least, the Warriors would want to execute a sign-and-trade or trade him later. Losing a talented 22 year old who just delivered in the playoffs would be sub-optimal management.