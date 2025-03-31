Warriors injury report: Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) left Golden State’s loss on Sunday

The Warriors were on the road for the fourth consecutive game Sunday when they faced the Spurs. Golden State routed San Antonio 148-106.

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has missed 33 games for Golden State this season. He missed 31 consecutive games due to an ankle injury. Against the Spurs on Sunday, Kuminga took a hard fall and awkwardly landed on his ankle. The 22-year-old did not return to the game. Steve Kerr told reporters after their win that he hopes Kuminga’s injury is not “too serious”.

Jonathan Kuminga could miss time after re-injuring his ankle on Sunday

Jonathan Kuminga: Right ankle soreness, per Warriors. Will not return. That’s the same ankle that kept him out for 31 games. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 31, 2025



With the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Warriors selected Jonathan Kuminga. In four seasons, Kuminga has played in 252 games for the Warriors and has 84 starts. In 2023-24, Kuminga played a career-high 74 games and made 46 starts. Unfortunately, Kuminga suffered an ankle injury in 2024-25 that forced him to miss 31 straight games.

His first game back from injury was March 13 vs. the Kings. Kuminga has played in nine straight games for the Warriors. That small streak could come to an end after Sunday’s game. The Warriors won but Kuminga re-injured the same ankle that forced him to miss 31 consecutive games. Not ideal for Golden State which has eight games left in the regular season.

Jonathan Kuminga is reportedly dealing with right ankle soreness. After their win vs. the Spurs, the Warriors are 43-31 this season. That is sixth in the Western Conference. Golden State ideally makes the postseason without having to compete in the play-in tournament. Only half a game separates themselves and the Timberwolves. Golden State hopes Jonathan Kuminga’s ankle injury is nothing serious and that he’ll be ready for the playoffs in April.